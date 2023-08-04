We Are China

Rescue underway in flood-hit Zhuozhou City

Xinhua) 08:19, August 04, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows a settlement site inside a middle school in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Zhuozhou City is an area in Hebei that has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods.

Local authorities set up 28 emergency rescue teams with a total of 8,755 people to help with the rescue and relief efforts. They worked in collaboration with soldiers stationed there and professional rescue teams.

More than 2,000 relocated people are currently taking shelter at a settlement site in a vocational school in Zhuozhou.

People rest at a settlement site inside a middle school in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Residents ride an electric tricycle in Gaojiazhuang Village, Matou Town of Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows emergency communication vehicles parking at a settlement site inside a middle school in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Rescuers head towards Shawo Village of Matou Town to carry out rescue operation in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Rescuers return after delivering life supplies to flood-hit residents in Shawo Village, Matou Town of Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People walk at a settlement site inside a middle school in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Rescuers deliver life supplies to flood-hit residents in Shawo Village, Matou Town of Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A truck loaded with life supplies drives into a settlement site inside a middle school in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Rescuers carry out rescue operation in Shawo Village, Matou Town of Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

