Water level drops, residents transferred to safe places in Zhuozhou village

Ecns.cn) 10:29, August 04, 2023

The Blue Sky Rescue Team members transfer villagers trapped by floodwater in Dongfeng Village in Zhuozhou, north China’s Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

According to local villagers, the water level in this village has dropped a little on Thursday and some old people and children were still there. More than ten villagers have been transferred by the Blue Sky Rescue Team to safe places on Thursday morning.

The Blue Sky Rescue Team members transfer villagers trapped by floodwater in Dongfeng Village in Zhuozhou, north China’s Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

According to local villagers, the water level in this village has dropped a little on Thursday and some old people and children were still there. More than ten villagers have been transferred by the Blue Sky Rescue Team to safe places on Thursday morning.

The Blue Sky Rescue Team members transfer villagers trapped by floodwater in Dongfeng Village in Zhuozhou, north China’s Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

According to local villagers, the water level in this village has dropped a little on Thursday and some old people and children were still there. More than ten villagers have been transferred by the Blue Sky Rescue Team to safe places on Thursday morning.

The Blue Sky Rescue Team members transfer villagers trapped by floodwater in Dongfeng Village in Zhuozhou, north China’s Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

According to local villagers, the water level in this village has dropped a little on Thursday and some old people and children were still there. More than ten villagers have been transferred by the Blue Sky Rescue Team to safe places on Thursday morning.

The Blue Sky Rescue Team members transfer villagers trapped by floodwater in Dongfeng Village in Zhuozhou, north China’s Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

According to local villagers, the water level in this village has dropped a little on Thursday and some old people and children were still there. More than ten villagers have been transferred by the Blue Sky Rescue Team to safe places on Thursday morning.

The Blue Sky Rescue Team members transfer villagers trapped by floodwater in Dongfeng Village in Zhuozhou, north China’s Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

According to local villagers, the water level in this village has dropped a little on Thursday and some old people and children were still there. More than ten villagers have been transferred by the Blue Sky Rescue Team to safe places on Thursday morning.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)