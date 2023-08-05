Rescue underway in flood-affected Shangzhi City, NE China's Heilongjiang
Firefighters rescue stranded villagers in the flood-affected Wanshan Village of Yimianpo Town in Shangzhi City, Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 4, 2023. As heavy rainfall hit Shangzhi City and rising water levels of the Mayi River caused waterlogging in parts of the city, members of the Harbin forest fire brigade are charged with rescue tasks such as embankment in flood-affected areas and evacuation of stranded residents. (Xinhua)
Firefighters rescue stranded villagers in the flood-affected Wanshan Village of Yimianpo Town in Shangzhi City, Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 4, 2023. As heavy rainfall hit Shangzhi City and rising water levels of the Mayi River caused waterlogging in parts of the city, members of the Harbin forest fire brigade are charged with rescue tasks such as embankment in flood-affected areas and evacuation of stranded residents. (Xinhua)
Firefighters rescue a stranded villager in the flood-affected Wanshan Village of Yimianpo Town in Shangzhi City, Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 4, 2023. As heavy rainfall hit Shangzhi City and rising water levels of the Mayi River caused waterlogging in parts of the city, members of the Harbin forest fire brigade are charged with rescue tasks such as embankment in flood-affected areas and evacuation of stranded residents. (Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows a view of the flood-affected Wanshan Village of Yimianpo Town in Shangzhi City, Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As heavy rainfall hit Shangzhi City and rising water levels of the Mayi River caused waterlogging in parts of the city, members of the Harbin forest fire brigade are charged with rescue tasks such as embankment in flood-affected areas and evacuation of stranded residents. (Xinhua)
Firefighters rescue stranded villagers in the flood-affected Shangzhi City of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 4, 2023. As heavy rainfall hit Shangzhi City and rising water levels of the Mayi River caused waterlogging in parts of the city, members of the Harbin forest fire brigade are charged with rescue tasks such as embankment in flood-affected areas and evacuation of stranded residents. (Xinhua)
