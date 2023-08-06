Home>>
Donated relief supplies arrive in Zhuozhou
(Xinhua) 09:42, August 06, 2023
Staff members and volunteers transfer the donated relief supplies at a storage site of relief supplies in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 5, 2023. A large number of donated relief supplies from all over the country arrived in Zhuozhou on Saturday, supporting local people affected by rainstorms and floods. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
