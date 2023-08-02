Rescue work underway in flood-hit areas of Beijing
Rescue workers clean up a street in flood-hit Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)
Mentougou and Fangshan were the worst affected districts from rainstorms in Beijing.
A road is waterlogged after heavy rainstorms in Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)
An excavator clears railway tracks on Fengtai-Shacheng railway in Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Rescue workers clear railway tracks on Fengtai-Shacheng railway in Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
An excavator removes debris in Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
An excavator removes debris in Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Rescue workers clear railway tracks on Fengtai-Shacheng railway in Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Sanitation workers clean up a street in Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
