Rescue work underway in flood-hit areas of Beijing

Ecns.cn) 13:37, August 02, 2023

Rescue workers clean up a street in flood-hit Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)

Mentougou and Fangshan were the worst affected districts from rainstorms in Beijing.

A road is waterlogged after heavy rainstorms in Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)

An excavator clears railway tracks on Fengtai-Shacheng railway in Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Rescue workers clear railway tracks on Fengtai-Shacheng railway in Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

An excavator removes debris in Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

An excavator removes debris in Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Rescue workers clear railway tracks on Fengtai-Shacheng railway in Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Sanitation workers clean up a street in Mentougou district of Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

