China offers rescue teams and vital items to Türkiye

Xinhua) 08:58, February 16, 2023

A joint rescue group encompassing members of China Search and Rescue Team and a search and rescue team from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) carry out rescue operation among earthquake debris in Antakya, southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 14, 2023. China has offered an array of rescue teams and vital items to Trkiye since massive earthquakes and aftershocks jolted the country last week, in an effort to help search for survivors trapped under the rubble. (Xinhua/Shadati)

