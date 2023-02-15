HKSAR to send 30 mln HKD worth of supplies to quake-hit Türkiye

Xinhua) 09:21, February 15, 2023

HONG KONG, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said on Tuesday that the HKSAR government will send about 30 million Hong Kong dollars (about 3.82 million U.S. dollars) worth of supplies to quake-hit areas in Türkiye.

Lee told a press briefing before the Executive Council meeting that the HKSAR government had gathered a batch of emergency goods including tents, clothing, blankets, medicine and medical supplies to be sent to the quake-hit areas in Türkiye.

More than 100 tons of supplies donated by Hong Kong citizens were delivered to Türkiye on Monday evening, he said.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Türkiye has climbed to 31,643, the country's disaster agency was quoted by the Anadolu Agency on Monday as saying, bringing the total fatalities with neighboring Syria to more than 35,000 with tens of thousands injured.

The HKSAR government on Wednesday sent a search and rescue team of 59 members, including officials from various departments such as security, fire services, immigration and health, to the quake-hit areas in Türkiye.

Lee said that he appreciated the HKSAR rescue team for assisting search and rescue operations in Türkiye, during which four survivors were rescued.

