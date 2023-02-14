More humanitarian aid from China's Red Cross arrives in quake-hit Syria

Xinhua) 14:40, February 14, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The second shipment of humanitarian aid provided by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) for the earthquake-stricken areas in Syria arrived at the capital Damascus on Monday local time.

The supplies, including cotton tents, relief packages for families, thermal jackets and medicine, will meet the needs of over 10,000 victims, according to the RCSC.

The RCSC has so far dispatched two batches of relief materials to Syria, which will help more than 15,000 victims.

The first batch of medical supplies has been delivered to the Syrian Red Crescent for rescue operations.

Strong earthquakes and aftershocks hit Türkiye and neighboring Syria on Feb. 6, with the death toll climbing to over 35,000 people, as of Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)