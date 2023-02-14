Chinese civil relief squad works with local partners during rescue task in Türkiye

Xinhua) 13:17, February 14, 2023

Members from the Blue Sky Rescue Team, a Chinese civil relief squad, work with local partners during a rescue task in a quake-hit area in Malatya province, Trkiye, Feb. 13, 2023. (Blue Sky Rescue Team/Handout via Xinhua)

Members from the Blue Sky Rescue Team, a Chinese civil relief squad, work with local partners during a rescue task in a quake-hit area in Malatya province, Trkiye, Feb. 13, 2023. (Blue Sky Rescue Team/Handout via Xinhua)

Members from the Blue Sky Rescue Team, a Chinese civil relief squad, work with local partners during a rescue task in a quake-hit area in Malatya province, Trkiye, Feb. 13, 2023. (Blue Sky Rescue Team/Handout via Xinhua)

Members from the Blue Sky Rescue Team, a Chinese civil relief squad, work with local partners during a rescue task in a quake-hit area in Malatya province, Trkiye, Feb. 13, 2023. (Blue Sky Rescue Team/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)