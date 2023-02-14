Chinese civil relief squad works with local partners during rescue task in Türkiye
Members from the Blue Sky Rescue Team, a Chinese civil relief squad, work with local partners during a rescue task in a quake-hit area in Malatya province, Trkiye, Feb. 13, 2023. (Blue Sky Rescue Team/Handout via Xinhua)
Members from the Blue Sky Rescue Team, a Chinese civil relief squad, work with local partners during a rescue task in a quake-hit area in Malatya province, Trkiye, Feb. 13, 2023. (Blue Sky Rescue Team/Handout via Xinhua)
Members from the Blue Sky Rescue Team, a Chinese civil relief squad, work with local partners during a rescue task in a quake-hit area in Malatya province, Trkiye, Feb. 13, 2023. (Blue Sky Rescue Team/Handout via Xinhua)
Members from the Blue Sky Rescue Team, a Chinese civil relief squad, work with local partners during a rescue task in a quake-hit area in Malatya province, Trkiye, Feb. 13, 2023. (Blue Sky Rescue Team/Handout via Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese scientists provide Turkish earthquake relief analysis to UN
- UN relief chief urges providing shelters, food, schooling for quake-hit Syria
- China actively supports Türkiye, Syria in overcoming impacts of earthquakes
- 4,300 deaths reported in NW Syria following earthquake: UN
- Afghan Red Crescent Society makes donation to Türkiye
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.