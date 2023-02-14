Afghan Red Crescent Society makes donation to Türkiye

KABUL, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Afghanistan's Red Crescent Society donated 4.5 million afghani (about 50,000 U.S. dollars) in cash to help the quake-affected people in Türkiye, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Monday.

The Afghan caretaker government had earlier announced to donate 15 million afghani (166,712 dollars) to the quake-affected people in Türkiye and neighboring Syria.

Two devastating earthquakes measuring 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude struck southern Türkiye and northern Syria on Monday, killing over 33,000 people, with tens of thousands injured.

