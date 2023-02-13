China sends another aid shipment to Syria

14:16, February 13, 2023 By Wang Xiaoyu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The first batch of medical materials from the Red Cross Society of China to earthquake-hit areas in Syria departs Beijing on Thursday morning. [Photo by Red Cross Society of China/Provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The second batch of humanitarian aid sent by the Red Cross Society of China to earthquake-stricken regions in Syria departed from Beijing in the early hours of Monday.

China's Red Cross said the shipment comprises daily necessities such as cotton tents, relief family packs and jackets as well as urgently needed medicines and other medical materials.

This batch is expected to benefit about 10,000 people.

The first shipment consisting of medical materials arrived at Damascus, capital of Syria, on Thursday evening local time and had already been delivered to Syrian Arab Red Crescent to be distributed to quake-hit regions.

The first batch of medical materials from the Red Cross Society of China to earthquake-hit areas in Syria departs Beijing on Thursday morning. [Photo courtesy of Red Cross Society of China]

The first batch of medical materials from the Red Cross Society of China to earthquake-hit areas in Syria departs Beijing on Thursday morning. [Photo courtesy of Red Cross Society of China]

The first batch of medical materials from the Red Cross Society of China to earthquake-hit areas in Syria departs Beijing on Thursday morning. [Photo courtesy of Red Cross Society of China]

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)