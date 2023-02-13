Home>>
Chinese rescuers help find another survivor 150 hours after Türkiye earthquake
(Xinhua) 10:56, February 13, 2023
ANTAKYA, Türkiye, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- A survivor was rescued from the debris in Antakya, Türkiye, by Chinese and local rescuers on Sunday afternoon, 150 hours after the quake hit the region.
（Video source: China's Ministry of Emergency Management）
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Libya sends 2 planes of aid to Türkiye, Syria
- Facts about Türkiye, Syria quake: Death toll tops 33,000, int'l aid continues
- Syria opens 275 shelters to host earthquake victims: ministry
- Lack of hygienic facilities endangers survivors in quake-hit Türkiye
- Chinese community in Syria donates quake-relief aid to Syria
- HKSAR team to make every effort to conduct search, rescue operations in Türkiye: John Lee
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.