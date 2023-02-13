Chinese rescuers help find another survivor 150 hours after Türkiye earthquake

Xinhua) 10:56, February 13, 2023

ANTAKYA, Türkiye, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- A survivor was rescued from the debris in Antakya, Türkiye, by Chinese and local rescuers on Sunday afternoon, 150 hours after the quake hit the region.

（Video source: China's Ministry of Emergency Management）

