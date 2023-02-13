Libya sends 2 planes of aid to Türkiye, Syria

Supplies provided by Libya as humanitarian aid to quake-hit Trkiye and Syria are seen at Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, Libya, Feb. 12, 2023. The Libyan government on Sunday sent two airplanes full of relief items to Syria and Trkiye to help deal with the impacts of the deadly earthquake. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/Xinhua)

TRIPOLI, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Libyan government on Sunday sent two airplanes full of relief items to Syria and Trkiye to help deal with the impacts of the deadly earthquake.

"We sent airplanes carrying relief items as well as more than 70 medical, emergency and recovery personnel," Gibril Shtewi, a Libyan aid official told Xinhua.

The Libyan teams so far rescued 27 people, recovered 53 bodies, and provided medical assistance to more than 400 people in southern Trkiye.

The Libyan government has sent 55 rescue and safety specialists as well as four tracing dogs to "help authorities in Trkiye deal with the consequences of the earthquakes."

More than 30,000 people were killed and many more were injured so far after two strong earthquakes hit Syria and Trkiye on Monday.

