Pakistan sends relief consignment to earthquake-hit Türkiye

Xinhua) 09:18, February 13, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan on Sunday sent another special relief consignment as part of relief assistance for the earthquake-hit areas of Türkiye.

The relief consignment containing 4.7 tons of load, including 1,446 winter blankets and tents, was sent via a Pakistan International Airlines chartered flight, according to the NDMA.

The NDMA added that more such relief consignments will be sent to Türkiye in the coming days as per the directions of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for the earthquake victims.

The Pakistani government has also allocated 10 billion rupees (37.14 million U.S. dollars) to help the earthquake relief efforts of Türkiye, and has established an air, land and sea bridge for the provision of relief assistance.

While speaking Friday at an airport in eastern Lahore city where relief goods were being sent for the earthquake victims, Sharif said that Pakistan will continue to assist the calamity-hit country every day and will never leave Türkiye in such circumstances alone.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)