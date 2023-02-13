HKSAR team to make every effort to conduct search, rescue operations in Türkiye: John Lee

Xinhua) 08:35, February 13, 2023

HONG KONG, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Sunday said he appreciated the HKSAR rescue team for assisting search and rescue operations in the quake-stricken areas in Türkiye, during which three survivors have been rescued.

Lee said on social media that he believes the team will make every effort to continue its mission.

The Security Bureau of the HKSAR government announced Saturday that during a search and rescue operation in the southern Turkish province of Hatay, the team successfully rescued three survivors trapped about six meters under the debris.

The HKSAR government on Wednesday sent a search and rescue team of 59 members, including officials from various departments such as security, fire services, immigration and health, to earthquake-hit Türkiye.

