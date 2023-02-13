Facts about Türkiye, Syria quake: Death toll tops 33,000, int'l aid continues

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows a scene after the earthquake in Antakya, Hatay Province, Trkiye. The death toll from the twin earthquakes that rocked Trkiye and Syria on Feb. 6 has climbed to 29,605 and 1,414 respectively as of Sunday evening. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

ANKARA/DAMASCUS, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest facts about quake-hit Trkiye and Syria.

-- COMBINED CASUALTIES

The death toll from Monday's earthquakes in Trkiye has climbed to 29,605, the country's disaster agency was quoted by the Anadolu Agency as saying, bringing the total fatalities with neighboring Syria to over 33,000, with tens of thousands injured.

-- RESCUE EFFORTS

The first batch of emergency aid, including tents and blankets, delivered by the Chinese government for earthquake relief has arrived in Trkiye on Saturday. More emergency supplies, including tents, electrocardiographs, ultrasonic diagnostic equipment and medical transfer vehicles will also be shipped in batches from China.

Syria is also receiving supplies from the Red Cross Society of China and the local Chinese community. The aid from the local Chinese community included infant formulas, winter clothes, and medical supplies, while the first batch of emergency medical supplies from the Red Cross Society of China arrived on Thursday.

On Sunday, Algeria and Libya also sent planes full of relief items to the quake-hit areas. Pakistan on Sunday sent another special relief consignment as part of relief assistance for the earthquake-hit areas of Trkiye.

Qatar has sent the first part of the 10,000 container houses for earthquake victims in Trkiye, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Meanwhile, foreign heads of state and ministers started to pay visits to Trkiye and Syria to show solidarity.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited Trkiye on Sunday to show support. The Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the first foreign head of state visiting quake-hit Trkiye, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Syria, pledging continued support for the country to overcome the repercussions of the earthquakes, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

-- PROBLEMS &RESPONSE

The lack of hygienic facilities has started to endanger the survivors in the quake-hit Trkiye.

"The issue of hygiene is becoming more and more urgent," wrote Ihsan Cakir, deputy general secretary of Hatay Municipality on Friday. The Hatay province was one of the worst hit areas by the earthquakes.

"Underwater sources might have been polluted, with the sewage system in ruins," said Celalettin Kocaturk, a doctor in Istanbul, adding that now the tap water is not safe for drinking or ablutions. He also warned of an increased risk of an epidemic.

