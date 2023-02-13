Chinese rescuers help find another survivor after Türkiye earthquake
Members of the China Search and Rescue Team transfer an earthquake survivor in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)
A survivor was rescued from the debris in Antakya, Trkiye, by Chinese rescuers on Sunday afternoon.
Members of the China Search and Rescue Team transfer an earthquake survivor in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Members of the China Search and Rescue Team transfer an earthquake survivor in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Members of the China Search and Rescue Team carry out rescue operation on earthquake debris in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Members of the China Search and Rescue Team transfer an earthquake survivor in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Members of the China Search and Rescue Team transfer an earthquake survivor in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Members of the China Search and Rescue Team transfer an earthquake survivor in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Members of the China Search and Rescue Team transfer an earthquake survivor in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese rescuers help find another survivor 150 hours after Türkiye earthquake
- Libya sends 2 planes of aid to Türkiye, Syria
- Facts about Türkiye, Syria quake: Death toll tops 33,000, int'l aid continues
- Syria opens 275 shelters to host earthquake victims: ministry
- Lack of hygienic facilities endangers survivors in quake-hit Türkiye
- Chinese community in Syria donates quake-relief aid to Syria
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.