Chinese rescuers help find another survivor after Türkiye earthquake

Xinhua) 11:06, February 13, 2023

Members of the China Search and Rescue Team transfer an earthquake survivor in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

A survivor was rescued from the debris in Antakya, Trkiye, by Chinese rescuers on Sunday afternoon.

Members of the China Search and Rescue Team carry out rescue operation on earthquake debris in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

