Rescue Diary in Türkiye: Hope for more miracles

We returned to the place where we we were staying at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 11 and then headed for the quake-hit areas again at 9:35 a.m. the same day.

Since kicking off the rescue operations in Malatya, Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 9, we have conducted search and rescue work in five areas over three days.

Malatya is one of the most severely-hit areas, and the search and rescue environment here is complex and constantly changing.

We experienced a few aftershocks during the demolition of the collapsed structures. The aftershocks were moderate and barely felt by those standing, but could be clearly felt by those who were trying to enter the collapsed structures.

As we encountered falling rubbles, we had to suspend our rescue operations and leave the area. When we came back, we saw the gaps between the collapsed structures had been filled with rubbles due to the aftershocks.

Nonetheless, these difficulties didn't stop us from looking for signs of life.

Members of China's Blue Sky Rescue team carry out rescue operations in Malatya, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Zhang Yunlu)

When the red light on the life detector started blinking, we rushed to the corresponding site to search for survivors. We immediately responded to local residents' requests for rescue and clues they provided to carry out the work.

Before we were finally able to create the necessary conditions for life detection through the use of snake eye life detectors, we had to spend a long time carrying out demolition operations.

No matter how long it might take, we wouldn't give up on any chance to save lives.

Members of China's Blue Sky Rescue team carry out rescue operations in Malatya, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Zhang Yunlu)

Our assistance has been warmly received by the local volunteers, who have been very kind in helping us carry out our rescue operations. Our translators include a Chinese person who runs a business in Türkiye and a Turkish citizen who has studied in China. Both gave us a thumbs-up for our assistance.

A member of China's Blue Sky Rescue team returns to the place they are staying late at night from a rescue mission in Malatya, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Zhang Yunlu)

Although they didn't have enough living materials to support themselves, local residents brought us food to express their gratitude.

Members of China's Blue Sky Rescue team rest in the place they are staying after returning late at night from a rescue mission in Malatya, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Zhang Yunlu)

We join hands to carry out search and rescue operations in dangerous situations as the aftershocks occur. We hope that more miracles can happen.

(The article is edited and translated from an interview with Zhang Yunlu, head of China's Blue Sky Rescue team in Yangzhou city, east China's Jiangsu Province.)

