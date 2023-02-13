Rescue Diary in Türkiye: Love knows no boundaries as rescue efforts continue

Gao Zhijiang and rescue dog Lucky of the Rescue Team of Ramunion carry out a search and rescue operation. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

On Feb. 12, the Rescue Team of Ramunion continued its search and rescue mission in Iskenderun, Türkiye.

Search and rescue dog Lucky has been working tirelessly for over three days. To ensure it performs to the best of its ability, we have been providing Lucky with the necessary water and food during breaks, while Lucky’s handler, Gao Zhijiang, is always by its side to offer support and comfort. Lucky is not just an important partner for the team, but also a valued “comrade-in-arms"!

Gao Zhijiang stays by Lucky’s side during a break in relief efforts. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

During today's rescue operations, a Turkish rescuer who was assisting with clearing the debris suffered an injury to his foot. Our part-time medic quickly cleaned and dressed his wound.

A part-time medic of the Rescue Team of Ramunion dresses the wound of a Turkish rescuer. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

Our rescue mission in Türkiye has received support and care from local power plants, Chinese corporations, and overseas Chinese. Two women from China’s Liaoning and Fujian provinces wake up early every morning to prepare meals for us. Every rescue operation relies not only on the tireless efforts of the front-line rescuers, but also on the great support from logistics and information personnel.

Every person’s contribution is like a little drop in a mighty ocean of love. When people from all over the world join hands in the battle against the disaster, we transcend language barriers and nationalities.

The rescue efforts continue...

(The article is edited and translated from an interview with He Jun, founder of the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

A team leader of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) hugs a member of the Rescue Team of Ramunion to express gratitude for their help. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

Two women from China’s Liaoning and Fujian provinces prepare meals for the Rescue Team of Ramunion every day. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chengliang)