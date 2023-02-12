Rescue Diary in Türkiye: We have saved seven lives and believe in miracles!

The Rescue Team of Ramunion receives a call for help. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

On Saturday, the Rescue Team of Ramunion received a call from Iskenderun, Türkiye, around 9 am local time, reporting voices coming from the rubble of a collapsed building. We quickly gathered all team members and rushed to the site within 5 minutes.

Photo shows the specific location of the rescue site. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

After reaching the site, the search dog Lucky helped us pinpoint the missing person's location. The extensive damage to the building made the rescue operation incredibly challenging, requiring a gradual approach to the relief operation.

We were responsible for the overall rescue plan, excavation guidance, and search while local rescue forces worked on removing obstacles, and the military ensured security at the site. We worked together cohesively and in unison, with everyone putting in maximum effort.

Search and rescue dog Lucky assists in the search. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

Against the backdrop of the picturesque Mediterranean, the sounds of our equipment filled the air as the rescue efforts continued.

As audio and sonar detectors were used to search for signs of life, all equipment ceased operation. A hush fell over the noisy site. This was the quietest moment I've experienced these days. Everyone on site held their breath, waiting for miracles to happen.

We don't believe in tears. We believe in miracles!

As of the evening of Feb. 11, the Rescue Team of Ramunion has located 17 buried individuals, including 7 survivors, across four cities in Türkiye's Hatay Province. With the team's assistance, local rescue forces were able to locate 14 additional sites where more trapped individuals may be present.

(The article is edited and translated from an interview with He Jun, founder of the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

Experts of the Rescue Team of Ramunion oversee crane operations on site. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

Wang Bin, the deputy team leader of the Rescue Team of Ramunion, commands excavation operations on site. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

In front of the rubble, the beautiful Mediterranean can be seen. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

The rescue team studies a specific plan of action on site. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

Wang Bin, the deputy team leader of the Rescue Team of Ramunion, works on a collapsed rooftop. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

People on site hold their breath, waiting for miracles to happen. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

