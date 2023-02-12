Home>>
First batch of Chinese emergency aid arrives at Türkiye
(Xinhua) 15:55, February 12, 2023
ISTANBUL, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of emergency aid delivered by the Chinese government for earthquake relief has landed at Istanbul Airport on Saturday.
The supplies, including tents and blankets, will then be transported to quake-hit areas by another large cargo plane from Istanbul.
In the coming days, other emergency supplies, including tents, electrocardiographs, ultrasonic diagnostic equipment and medical transfer vehicles will be shipped in batches from China.
