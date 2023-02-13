Rescue Diary in Türkiye: rescue efforts continue amid freezing night

While carrying out rescue operations at a work site on Sunday, we once again encountered the same technical difficulty as before — even high-specification radar life detectors were not accurate enough, which could affect the rescue efficiency.

However, we have always followed the belief that we must never flinch, give up, or cease our efforts in the face of any difficulty.

We were informed of a temporary mission in the afternoon – to help rescue teams from other countries that were about to arrive in Malatya set up camp. I hope that together we can win this race against time!

Photo shows the Blue Sky Rescue Team helping international rescue teams set up camp in Malatya, Türkiye. (Photo provided by Zhang Yunlu)

As night fell, the temperature here plunged to below minus 10 degrees Celsius. Even when standing around the fire, the cold still chilled us to the bone. Despite this, due to concerns that too many clothes could make our bodies less flexible, our team members stuck to their positions wearing light clothes.

We will not be overwhelmed by adversity, such as lack of transport, shortage of supplies and unfavorable weather conditions, because each and every one of the Blue Sky Rescue Team is caring, persistent and determined.

We will continue with our rescue efforts until the very last minute!

(The article is edited and translated from an interview with Zhang Yunlu, head of Yangzhou Blue Sky Rescue team.)

