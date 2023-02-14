Chinese plane carrying humanitarian supplies leaves for quake-hit Syria

Xinhua) 13:32, February 14, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese charter plane carrying humanitarian supplies left for quake-hit Syria early Tuesday morning, according to the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).

According to the CIDCA, the plane carrying relief supplies have departed Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province, and is expected to arrive in Damascus on Feb. 15 local time.

The supplies included about 30,000 first-aid kits, 10,000 cotton-padded coats, 300 cotton tents, 20,000 blankets and 70,000 adult pull-up diapers, as well as emergency medical equipment such as ventilators, anesthesia machines, oxygen generators and LED surgical lights, according to the CIDCA.

