All-out rescue efforts launched after record rainfall in N China
Rescuers transfer trapped people on rubber boats in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)
Zhuozhou has set up 28 emergency response forces with a total of 8,755 rescuers along with civil relief units, such as the Blue Sky rescue team and Tianlong rescue team to carry out continuing rescue operations.
