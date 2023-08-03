All-out rescue efforts launched after record rainfall in N China

Ecns.cn) 14:08, August 03, 2023

Rescuers transfer trapped people on rubber boats in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

Zhuozhou has set up 28 emergency response forces with a total of 8,755 rescuers along with civil relief units, such as the Blue Sky rescue team and Tianlong rescue team to carry out continuing rescue operations.

Rescuers transfer trapped people on rubber boats in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

