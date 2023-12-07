We Are China

Helicopters in multi-subject flight training exercise

China Military Online) 11:18, December 07, 2023

Helicopter crews assigned to a brigade with the PLA Army practice flight skills during a multi-subject flight training exercise in mid-November, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)

