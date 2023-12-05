Home>>
Helicopter in reconnaissance training
(China Military Online) 14:31, December 05, 2023
A helicopter attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command flies in a mountainous area during the reconnaissance training in harsh environmental conditions on November 26, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
