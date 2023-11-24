Fighter jets fly over mountains

China Military Online) 13:56, November 24, 2023

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise on November 16, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command take off for a flight training exercise on November 16, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)

