China's Air Force's Bayi Aerobatic Team arrives in Dubai

(People's Daily App) 16:06, November 10, 2023

The Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force arrived in Dubai on Wednesday to attend the 18th Dubai Airshow, scheduled from November 13 to 17. In a "herringbone" formation, the seven J-10 performance aircraft landed on the runway in turn, marking the first time the Bayi Aerobatic Team utilized its formation to complete a flight abroad. It's the team's second appearance in the UAE, debuting in November 2017. It's also their first visit to the Middle East since they began using the J-10C aircraft.

(Video source: CCTV)

