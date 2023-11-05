Home>>
Warships perform replenishment-at-sea
(China Military Online) 15:33, November 05, 2023
Warships attached to a combat support ship flotilla of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform alongside replenishment at sea during a combat training exercise on October 23, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yin Zhenzhou)
Photos
