Warships perform replenishment-at-sea

China Military Online) 15:33, November 05, 2023

Warships attached to a combat support ship flotilla of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform alongside replenishment at sea during a combat training exercise on October 23, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yin Zhenzhou)

Warships attached to a combat support ship flotilla of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform alongside replenishment at sea during a combat training exercise on October 23, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yin Zhenzhou)

Warships attached to a combat support ship flotilla of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform alongside replenishment at sea during a combat training exercise on October 23, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yin Zhenzhou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)