10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum concludes

Xinhua) 08:29, November 01, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum concluded Tuesday in Beijing.

The two-day forum was attended by more than 1,800 people, including 99 official delegations, defense ministers from 19 countries, as well as military chiefs, international organization representatives, experts, scholars and observers of various countries.

The theme for this year's forum was "Common Security, Lasting Peace." Participants engaged in discussions and exchanges concerning an array of topics, such as major countries' responsibility and global security cooperation, the role of developing countries in global security, Asia-Pacific security architecture, as well as regional security and development.

"This year's forum has reached a record high in both scale and level," said Jiang Xinfeng, a researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

"The discussion topics of the forum were extensive and profound, and both consensus and collision of views were observed during the forum," said Jiang. "It has become an important platform for all countries to communicate, resolve disputes and promote cooperation."

