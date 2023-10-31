10th Xiangshan Forum formally opens in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum was held at the Beijing International Convention Center Monday.

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, attended the ceremony and delivered a keynote speech.

In his speech, Zhang said that the Chinese armed forces was willing to join hands with all parties to continuously deepen mutual trust on security issues, improve security architecture, enhance security governance and promote security cooperation.

Zhang emphasized that, faced with a world of changes and disorder, all countries should adhere to the principles of win-win cooperation and pursue common development in harmony.

He called on all countries to resolve disputes through dialogue and consultation, and noted that no country should impose its own will on others, put its own benefits above that of others, ensure its own security at the cost of others' security, or deliberately provoke other countries on major sensitive issues.

Speaking of the Taiwan question, Zhang reiterated that it is at the very core of China's core interests, adding that the one-China principle is a universal consensus among the international community.

Any attempt to sever Taiwan from China, no matter by whom or in what form, will be resolutely rejected and deterred by the Chinese armed forces, Zhang said.

The forum this year, under the theme of "Common Security, Lasting Peace," was attended by over 1,800 participants, including members of 99 official delegations, defense ministers of 19 countries and chiefs of defense forces of 14 countries, as well as experts and scholars from China and abroad.

A welcoming banquet was held Sunday evening.

