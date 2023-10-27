Number, level of delegates attending 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum reach record high：Ministry of National Defense
The numbers of participants and senior officials are both higher than previous years and there is a big increase in representation from developing countries and international and regional organizations, Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said Thursday during a press conference. "As of October 25, official delegations from more than 90 countries, regions and international organizations, including Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Fiji, have confirmed to attend the forum," Wu said, noting that there are over 30 ministerial representatives and military chiefs, as well as representatives from international and regional organizations including the Secretary-General of ASEAN, the Vice President of the ICRC, the Secretary-General of the CICA, advisor to the SCO secretariat, and the Arab League's charge d'affaires to China.
