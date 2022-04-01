Chinese defense spending open, transparent: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:49, April 01, 2022

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday refuted malicious accusations regarding China's defense budget from some Western officials and media outlets, stressing that Chinese military spending is open and transparent.

The growth of China's military strength helps maintain world peace, while the United States is the main culprit and backstage manipulator in undermining world peace and stability, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense.

The wars launched by the United States in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries have resulted in severe civilian casualties and loss of property, leading to huge humanitarian disasters, he noted.

The United States has ranked first in military spending for years, accounting for about a quarter of the world's total, the spokesperson said, adding that the United States has the world's largest and most advanced nuclear arsenal and is the only country with chemical weapons stockpiles.

China's socialist system, strategic decision to follow the path of peaceful development, its independent foreign policy of peace, and its cultural traditions of considering peace and harmony as fundamentals determine that the country will pursue a national defense policy that is defensive in nature, Wu said.

The spokesperson also slammed Japan for hyping up China's "lack of transparency" on defense expenditure.

China has been submitting reports on its military expenditure to the United Nations every year since 2008, Wu stressed.

Japan's groundless criticism of China's defense budget aims to seek excuses for its military expansion and breaking the post-war international order, he said.

Japan has consistently increased its defense budget in recent years to develop high-end weapons and create tensions, which is very dangerous and has aroused the high vigilance of the international community, Wu noted.

"We urge Japan to draw lessons from history and be cautious in its words and deeds on military security," he said.

