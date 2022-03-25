Chinese military vows resolute countermeasures against provocation to destabilize Taiwan Strait

March 25, 2022

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday said the Chinese People's Liberation Army stands ready to take all necessary means to resolutely counteract any provocation that undermines China's core interests and destabilizes the Taiwan Strait.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to attempts of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party to link Ukraine issue with Taiwan question and the speculation of mainland's "military threat" by some U.S. politicians.

Wu said Taiwan is not Ukraine, as the Taiwan question is China's internal affair that brooks no foreign interference.

No individual or force can stand in the way of China's reunification, he added.

