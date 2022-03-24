Mainland refutes Taiwan official's independence-seeking remarks

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday refuted the recent independence-seeking remarks of a Taiwan official.

The remarks have further exposed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's nature of shirking responsibility for undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and of continual provocation to seek independence, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, in response to a media query regarding the Wednesday remarks by the head of Taiwan's mainland affairs council.

The DPP has distorted the special state of political confrontation between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, perpetuated by the civil war in China, into the "two states" theory and "one country on each side," Zhu said.

"No matter what pretense or rhetoric they may use, their key point is to attempt to deny the fact that both sides of the Strait belong to one China and to undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhu said.

The spokesperson reminded the DPP authority that it is nothing but a pipe dream trying to cheat with the "two states" theory and seek independence under the disguise of sending "goodwill."

Only by recognizing the 1992 Consensus and acknowledging that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China can cross-Strait relations return to the right track of peaceful development, Zhu said.

