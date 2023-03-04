Home>>
China's defense spending as share of GDP stable for years, lower than world average: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:45, March 04, 2023
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's defense spending as a share of GDP has been kept basically stable for many years. It is lower than the world average and the increase is appropriate and reasonable, a spokesperson said Saturday.
Wang Chao, spokesperson for the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, made the remarks at a press conference one day ahead of the opening of the session.
