Senior Chinese military officer holds talks with Russian defense minister

Xinhua) 09:06, October 31, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, on Monday held talks with visiting Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is attending the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

China and Russia have maintained a high-level bilateral relationship and the relations between the two militaries exhibit strong development momentum, Zhang said.

China stands ready to work with Russia to actively respond to various security threats and challenges and jointly safeguard global strategic balance and stability, he said.

Russia is ready to deepen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation with China and continue to enhance relations between the two countries and the two militaries, Shoigu said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)