Ground crew member guides fighter jet after landing
(China Military Online) 11:02, October 30, 2023
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command deploys drogue parachute to slow down after landing during a flight training mission in early October, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Rongkai)
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi in close formation before takeoff during a flight training mission in early October, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Rongkai)
A ground crew member assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command uses flag signal to guide a fighter jet during a flight training mission in early October, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Rongkai)
