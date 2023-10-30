Ground crew member guides fighter jet after landing

China Military Online) 11:02, October 30, 2023

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command deploys drogue parachute to slow down after landing during a flight training mission in early October, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Rongkai)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi in close formation before takeoff during a flight training mission in early October, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Rongkai)

A ground crew member assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command uses flag signal to guide a fighter jet during a flight training mission in early October, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Rongkai)

