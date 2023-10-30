Armored vehicles engage in live-fire training

China Military Online) 11:05, October 30, 2023

Armored vehicles attached to an Army brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command rumble in complex terrain during live-fire training on October 12, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)

A main battle tank attached to an Army brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command kicks up plumes of dust en route to a designated area during live-fire training on October 12, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)

A main battle tank attached to an Army brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fires its main weapon during live-fire training on October 12, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)

Main battle tanks attached to an Army brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command engage in live-fire training on October 12, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)