Armored vehicles engage in live-fire training
Armored vehicles attached to an Army brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command rumble in complex terrain during live-fire training on October 12, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)
A main battle tank attached to an Army brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command kicks up plumes of dust en route to a designated area during live-fire training on October 12, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)
A main battle tank attached to an Army brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fires its main weapon during live-fire training on October 12, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)
Main battle tanks attached to an Army brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command engage in live-fire training on October 12, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese defense ministry slams U.S. report for distorting China's defense policy
- Army helicopters lift off
- U.S. military bases in E. Syria come under attacks
- Xiangshan Forum holds seminar on ancient Chinese military classic
- Lebanese army receives 2-mln-euro aid supply from Germany
- Israeli tanks raid northern Gaza Strip: Army
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.