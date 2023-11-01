We Are China

Vehicle-mounted howitzer conducts direct fire

China Military Online) 13:34, November 01, 2023

A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to a Chinese PLA Army regiment takes the direct-fire assessment during a live-fire training exercise in mid October, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jintao)

