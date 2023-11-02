Fighter jets in long-endurance flight training
Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command give gestures to the ground crew before takeoff during a long-endurance flight training exercise in mid October, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Hunan)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway during a long-endurance flight training exercise in mid October, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Hunan)
A tanker aircraft attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command refuels two fighter jets simultaneously in an aerial refueling mission during a long-endurance flight training exercise in mid October, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Hunan)
Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi a fighter jet on the flightline after completing an aerial refueling training exercise in mid October, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Hunan)
Photos
