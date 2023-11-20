J-10 fighter jet taxies out of parking apron

China Military Online) 09:30, November 20, 2023

J-10 fighter jet attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies out of the parking apron during a late-night flight training exercise on November 3, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)

J-10 fighter jet attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies out of the parking apron during a late-night flight training exercise on November 3, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)

J-10 fighter jets attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command poise to taxi out of the parking apron during a late-night flight training exercise on November 3, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)

J-10 fighter jets attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway in formation during a late-night flight training exercise on November 3, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway in formation during a late-night flight training exercise on November 3, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)