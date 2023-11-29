Home>>
Choppers in deck landing training
(China Military Online) 16:52, November 29, 2023
A helicopter attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy lands on the deck of a warship during a deck landing training exercise. The exercise was co-held by a naval brigade and a naval landing ship flotilla in recent days to enhance the flight skills of the junior pilots. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Yunfei)
Two helicopters attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy land on the deck of a warship during a deck landing training exercise. The exercise was co-held by a naval brigade and a naval landing ship flotilla in recent days to enhance the flight skills of the junior pilots. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Yunfei)
