Vehicle-mounted howitzer in live-fire assessment

China Military Online) 11:09, December 06, 2023

A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to a combined-arms battalion with the army under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires at mock targets in a live-fire assessment in mid-November. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Di)

A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to a combined-arms battalion with the army under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires at mock targets in a live-fire assessment in mid-November. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Di)

A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to a combined-arms battalion with the army under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires at mock targets in a live-fire assessment in mid-November. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Di)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)