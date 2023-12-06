Home>>
Vehicle-mounted howitzer in live-fire assessment
(China Military Online) 11:09, December 06, 2023
A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to a combined-arms battalion with the army under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires at mock targets in a live-fire assessment in mid-November. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Di)
