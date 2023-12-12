Home>>
Soldiers operate anti-aircraft artillery in live-fire test
(China Military Online) 16:06, December 12, 2023
Artillerymen assigned to an air defense element of a combined-arms regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command operate an anti-aircraft artillery system to attack mock targets during a live-fire test in late November, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Kaiwei)
