Scouts in tactical training
(China Military Online) 10:49, October 23, 2023
Scouts assigned to a reconnaissance element of an army regiment march in line on hillside during a tactical training exercise in mid-September, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Meng Guoqiang)
Scouts assigned to a reconnaissance element of an army regiment work together to sight in target during a tactical training exercise in mid-September, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Meng Guoqiang)
Scouts assigned to reconnaissance element of an army regiment stride over an obstacle in ghillie suits during a tactical training exercise in mid-September, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Meng Guoqiang)
