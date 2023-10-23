Scouts in tactical training

China Military Online) 10:49, October 23, 2023

Scouts assigned to a reconnaissance element of an army regiment march in line on hillside during a tactical training exercise in mid-September, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Meng Guoqiang)

Scouts assigned to a reconnaissance element of an army regiment work together to sight in target during a tactical training exercise in mid-September, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Meng Guoqiang)

Scouts assigned to reconnaissance element of an army regiment stride over an obstacle in ghillie suits during a tactical training exercise in mid-September, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Meng Guoqiang)

