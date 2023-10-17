Home>>
Submarine plows through sea water
(China Military Online) 08:00, October 17, 2023
A submarine attached to a submarine flotilla of the PLA Northern Theater Command plows through sea water during a combat-oriented training exercise on September 15, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Nan)
