Flamethrower operator ignites controlled fire

China Military Online) 14:36, October 08, 2023

A soldier assigned to a chemical-defense element with a brigade of the army uses the flamethrower to ignite a controlled fire to burn down the targets during an attacking drill in late September, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/photo by Cao Xuguang)

