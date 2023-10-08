Home>>
Flamethrower operator ignites controlled fire
(China Military Online) 14:36, October 08, 2023
A soldier assigned to a chemical-defense element with a brigade of the army uses the flamethrower to ignite a controlled fire to burn down the targets during an attacking drill in late September, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/photo by Cao Xuguang)
