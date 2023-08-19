Home>>
PLA launches joint patrols and military exercises around Taiwan
(Xinhua) 10:18, August 19, 2023
NANJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Saturday launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises of the navy and air force around the island of Taiwan.
The patrols and exercises are meant to train the coordination of military vessels and airplanes and their ability to seize control of air and sea spaces, said Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the command.
The armed forces' ability to fight in real combat conditions will be tested, Shi said, adding that the patrols and exercises serve as a stern warning to the collusion of "Taiwan independence" separatists with foreign elements and their provocations.
