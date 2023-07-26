Cross-Strait symposium on Chinese modernization, national rejuvenation held in Nanjing

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, speaks at a symposium themed "Chinese modernization and the national rejuvenation" in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

NANJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A symposium themed "Chinese modernization and the national rejuvenation" was held Tuesday in Nanjing, the capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province.

Over 150 representatives from both sides of the Taiwan Strait attended the event.

Speaking at the event, Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, urged compatriots across the Strait to thoroughly understand that all the compatriots can do well only when the country and nation do well.

He emphasized upholding the 1992 Consensus, opposing "Taiwan independence" and adhering to the correct direction for the development of cross-Strait relations, calling for efforts to push the relations back to the right track of peaceful development and make more contributions to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party who attended the symposium, said the current generation should take on the responsibility of leading cross-Strait relations out of jeopardy and towards peace.

She called on Taiwan compatriots to seize the opportunity and actively take part in Chinese modernization, achieve better development for themselves and help advance national rejuvenation.

